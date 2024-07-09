Another Newhall shooting leaves detectives searching for answers 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials are hoping the public can help shed some more light on a Fourth of July shooting that left two victims injured in a neighborhood that’s seen a marked uptick in such violence in the past few months.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials received a 911 call that reported shots being heard in the 25000 block of Walnut Street in Newhall, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

As deputies arrived at that location in response to the incident, they received a second call, reported to be from a woman who was shot in her car.

The woman reportedly called the station from near Wiley Canyon Elementary School, with station officials giving her location as the 25200 block of Avenida Dorena, Jensen said.

Station deputies found a bullet hole in her vehicle, he added.

Station officials determined the calls were related, he said, and minutes later the woman then turned up at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with a gunshot injury to her arm. Deputies learned she was taken to the hospital “by private transport,” meaning in someone’s car as opposed to an ambulance.

A second individual, also described as “completely uncooperative” by station investigators, was taken to Henry Mayo that same evening, also by private transport, Jensen said.

When investigators began to look into the initial report, multiple vehicles with bullet holes were discovered, he said.

He said there was no information being released about any potential suspects at this time, adding the incident is part of an active investigation.

The incident is being handled by the station’s Juvenile and Gangs Team, which has not responded to requests for comment in connection to the investigation.

Based on the information being released, it’s unclear at this time whether the victim was believed to be targeted in the shooting.

Deputies did not release the identity of the victim or say whether the victims drove themselves.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

The shooting comes about a week after an arrest was announced in a fatal shooting that happened in the same area last month.

On June 17, Fernando Bernabe was shot and killed in the parking lot of Valencia Liquor. Homicide investigators say both Bernabe and the suspect, Omar Garcia Ramirez, were connected to local gangs.

Six days prior, a home on the same block on Walnut Street received gunfire for the second time in a week, with no suspects being identified and no injuries reported.

On May 27, the 24000 block of Arch Street also saw a shooting, although no injuries were reported.

These shootings are all under investigation by the station’s JAG Team.

Anyone who has information about the incident above can report it to the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, or the information can be provided anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), using a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website, lacrimestoppers.org.