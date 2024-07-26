Assault with a deadly weapon reported at golf course

Law enforcement responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at Vista Valencia Golf Course on Thursday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A male adult ran over an informant with a golf cart,” said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet. “They stated that the disturbing party possibly had a firearm. Yelling was heard in the background and they hung up the phone.”

Hoslet added that authorities first received the call at 8:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene approximately six minutes later. The incident is being investigated as of the publication of this story.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it is made available.