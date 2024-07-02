Barger highlights resources to cool off northern L.A. County residents from heat 

As an excessive heat warning descends upon portions of northern Los Angeles County this week, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley, is raising awareness of the county resources that residents have access to for low-cost heat relief.

An excessive heat warning was issued by the Department of Public Health that begins Wednesday and ends on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 108 degrees over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“The public in the Antelope Valley and other communities will seek relief from the triple-digit heat that is going to persist for several days,” Barger said in a news release. “There’s a variety of free or low-cost resources that can help families, seniors, and others who want a break from the heat. I hope the public uses these resources to cool off and keep safe.”

Cooling centers

L.A. County and its city partners offer cooling centers that provide no-cost air-conditioned spaces to the general public at libraries, community centers, senior centers and other venues. Days and hours of operation are extended during periods of excessive heat.

Visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat to find a list of cooling centers that are now serving the public. Some cooling centers are pet-friendly and some will also be open on the Fourth of July holiday, according to Los Angeles County’s Office of Emergency Management.

Residents who do not have access to the internet can dial 2-1-1 to find a nearby cooling center.

L.A. County Parks After Dark Summer Pool Program

Families can also beat the summer heat with an array of free activities now taking place after hours at L.A. County Park pools through the Parks and Recreation Department’s Parks After Dark Summer Pool Program.

Select county pool facilities offer extended evening swimming hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekly from Thursdays through Saturdays until Aug. 5.

Participating pools in the SCV, Antelope Valley and surrounding region include George Lane Park in Quartz Hill, Val Verde Community Regional Park in Castaic and the Castaic Aquatic Center. There are no Parks After Dark events scheduled on the Fourth of July holiday, but the program resumes the following day.