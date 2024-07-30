Bond measure, contract renewals up for Saugus school board approval 

The Saugus Union School District governing board is scheduled Tuesday to discuss whether to approve putting a bond measure on the November ballot as well as approving contract renewals for the executive cabinet members.

The ballot measure, if approved by the board, would be placed on the ballot for the upcoming general election and would need 55% of voters to approve it for it to take effect.

If approved by voters, the district would receive $190 million for “a variety of capital upgrades and improvements,” according to the agenda item.

The contracts for each executive cabinet member would run through June 30, 2027. Superintendent Colleen Hawkins and each of the four assistant superintendents — Nick Heinlein, Jennifer Stevenson, Edwin Clement and Michelle Barries — would not receive specific salary increases as part of the renewals.

“Except as specifically provided herein, the balance of the parties’ June 28, 2022, contract of employment, as amended, remains unchanged and in effect,” reads the resolution for each of the aforementioned renewals.

Tuesday’s governing board meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s administrative office located at 24930 Avenue Stanford. To attend via Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/rp2nbphk.

Why the district is proposing a bond measure

Voters residing in the district approved Measure EE in 2014, which provided a $148 million bond to improve district facilities. Much of that went to improving safety and security at every campus, while some others received new buildings or upgrades to existing buildings.

Now, the district says it needs another bond measure to address campus buildings that do not meet the requirements of Assembly Bill 300, which outlines what is deemed acceptable for earthquake and seismic safety.

According to a news release from the district, buildings at Rio Vista Elementary School, Skyblue Mesa Elementary School, Cedarcreek Elementary School and Rosedell Elementary School have been identified as being more than 50 years old and needing upgrades or rebuilds for current seismic safety. Emblem Academy was also identified as needing retrofitting improvements despite modernization of the site several years ago.

Santa Clarita Elementary was approved by the governing board in November to be closed as a school site, with seismic and earthquake needs listed as a contributing factor in that decision.

“Earthquakes are always a threat in California, and buildings without modern infrastructures (i.e., masonry-only construction) do not meet the current building expectations,” the school district’s release states.

According to AB 300, school districts are required to do the following after buildings are identified as needing retrofitting:

Develop a plan to address the needed modernization work, including scope of repair, cost of repair and any temporary housing or consolidation, if needed.

Fund repairs or seek funding for repairs through bonds, the California Seismic Mitigation Program and other financing.

The district is awaiting letters from the Division of the State Architect for the current dollar amount it would take to upgrade each of the 25 buildings.

According to the presentation, the state would match whatever costs the district has through a state bond measure that is also on the ballot for November. That measure would amount to $10 billion to be sent across the state, with 60% matching for modernization and 50% matching for new construction.

Other improvements recommended for buildings at campuses across the district include:

Perimeter fencing.

Access control in front lobbies.

Americans with Disabilities Act improvements (restrooms, paths of travel and signage).

New classrooms at Highlands Elementary for the expanding dual language immersion program and additional transitional kindergarten and kindergarten classroom space.

The statutory deadline to submit a resolution for a bond measure to the county for the upcoming election is Aug. 9.