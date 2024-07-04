CHP announces maximum enforcement period 

The Santa Clarita Valley received another sobering reminder on the dangers of drinking and driving ahead of the California Highway Patrol maximum enforcement period this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday, an annual tradition.

CHP officers reported that 19-year-old Taylor Roberson, of Redlands, showed significant signs of impairment after she was able to extricate herself from a burning 2010 Toyota Camry.

Her passengers were not as fortunate.

Three were killed — including a 22-year-old from Castaic, and a man and a woman who also were not identified — when the car she was driving failed to negotiate a turn at a high rate of speed, left the road, hit a tree and then a light pole, before her car caught fire, according to the CHP report. All three were declared deceased at the scene.’

She was in the process of being arrested on suspicion of charges in connection with that incident, which remained part of an active and ongoing investigation Wednesday afternoon, according to Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall area office.

“With unsafe speed being the main contributor to crashes in California, the CHP will focus on speed control and promoting safe driving practices throughout the holiday weekend,” according to a statement issued Monday by the agency.

The maximum enforcement period started Wednesday evening and continues until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in the release.

The last time there was a holiday weekend and the CHP conducted an MEP in the SCV, which was Memorial Day Weekend, officers issued 725 citations and made 15 DUI arrests in a four-day period.

Several other DUI investigations earlier this month in court records obtained by The Signal demonstrate some of the other incidents being looked into by CHP officers who responded to the potentially dangerous incidents daily.

In each case, the suspect refused a voluntary blood or urine test, leading CHP officers to seek warrants in order to compel the evidence.

8:09 a.m. June 18

CHP officers responded to a silver sedan blocking the second lane from the middle of the northbound side of Highway 14, north of Sand Canyon Road, during the morning rush-hour commute, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

The suspect was “in and out of consciousness,” according to the officer’s report of the incident, which occurred approximately 10 minutes after the vehicle was stopped.

The driver admitted to taking narcotics, according to the CHP report, which referenced a cigarette that allegedly was being dipped in PCP, which the officer reported to be in the suspect’s lap.

The suspect did not exhibit alcohol impairment when taking a blood-alcohol screening, but the 44-year-old suspect exhibited “droopy eyelids, low volume voice, slow response” and admitted to PCP usage, according to the report.

7:05 a.m. June 10

Another early-morning DUI investigation started after CHP officers encountered a 32-year-old man who was receiving medical treatment next to a vehicle he had crashed, according to court records.

CHP officials did not identify the location of their report in the warrant request and CHP officials were not immediately available to answer questions Wednesday.

The driver admitted to drinking and the odor of alcohol was present, according to the CHP officer’s report of the incident, which the officer reported as being taken about 15 to 20 minutes after the collision involving the injured, allegedly inebriated driver.

11:40 p.m. June 8

Newhall area officers with the CHP responded to a report of a car fire on Highway 14 and ultimately arrested a 59-year-old woman who was standing next to the car around 11:40 p.m.

The woman exhibited slurred speech as well as reddened, watery eyes, according to the arresting officer, who also noted in his report that the woman was on DUI probation through 2025.

The woman was ultimately detained at Olive View Hospital in Sylmar, where a sample was taken after CHP officers requested a court order shortly after 2 a.m.

