City kicks off Concerts in the Park series 

As canopies came down and the music began, residents gathered for a groovy evening at Central Park for the city’s first installment of the year of the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park.

Super Soul Grove: Disco, Funk, Soul and R&B kicked off the summer series. Attendees brought beach balls, picnics and their best dance moves to enjoy the summer in Santa Clarita, despite the heat advisory in place for Fourth of July weekend.

Super Soul Groove: Disco, Funk, Soul and R&B performs for the crowd at Central Park on Saturday, July 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“The city looks forward every year to putting on Concerts in the Park and is excited to have the community come out and enjoy. It’s a great family-friendly event, and a great way to spend summer and enjoy the parks that we have to offer here in Santa Clarita,” said Kyle Lopez, event supervisor for the city of Santa Clarita.

Lopez reflected on the diversity in this year’s lineup, including a Linkin Park tribute band and the Latin Divas tribute.

P.P. The Parkway Penguin makes new friends during the city’s first Concerts in the Park of the year, Super Soul Groove: Disco, Funk, Soul and R&B, on Saturday, July 6 at Central Park. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We like to keep a variety. Soul, R&B and funk are a really fun, energetic type of music and it’s a great way to kick off our concert series. [We also have various] demographics in Santa Clarita, so it’s really important for us to provide a nice, varied lineup,” Lopez said. “I love seeing all the people out here, and seeing how much fun the community has together at this event.”

Joey Serna has been coming to Concerts in the Park for nearly four years with his dad, who is a big fan of the food trucks.

“He’s a big fan of all the Concerts in the Park we have here — our favorite ones were Selena and the Prince ones [years prior]. All the food here is always very delicious. It never disappoints,” Serna said. “All the energy that people bring with them makes it feel like it’s a real, high-grade concert with how it brings people together. It’s like Coachella — this is our Coachella.”

Residents gather for the city’s first Concerts in the Park of the year, Super Soul Groove: Disco, Funk, Soul and R&B, on Saturday, July 6 at Central Park. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

While usually associated with the behind the scenes of ensuring that Concerts in the Park is a success, Carmen Morton attended Saturday’s event feeling carefree.

“I used to work here several years ago when I worked for a food company, so it’s a little different coming and enjoying it because you’re not working and serving guests, so you’re able to enjoy,” Morton said. “It’s a wonderful, free event that people can come to and just relax. You can bring your own food but there are food vendors that have everything you need. It’s a good time to come and get your summer started.”

The following is the performer lineup for the next seven Saturdays:

July 13: In The End: Tribute to Linkin Park.

July 20: Buffett Beach: Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.

July 27: The Boy Band Project: Tribute to ’90s & ’00s Boy Bands.

August 3: The Travelin’ Band: Tribute to Credence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty.

August 10: Fast Times: ’80s Concert Experience.

August 17: Rebel Heart: Tribute to Modern Country Music.

August 24: Adelaide Pilar’s Latin Divas Show: Tribute to Selena, Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz.