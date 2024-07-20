Deputies, firefighters respond to domestic dispute  

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a domestic dispute in Newhall minutes after noon on Saturday.

According to radio dispatch traffic, deputies responded to reports of an assault on Walnut Street. The incident drew a response from three deputy vehicles, an L.A. County Fire Department engine and an American Medical Response ambulance, according to observations from the scene.

Personnel with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said they could not provide information regarding the incident due to its sensitivity, according to one deputy on the scene who declined to provide their name.

It is unknown if there were any arrests made.

No additional information is available as of the publication of this story.

Trisha Anas contributed to this story.

A deputy parks his police vehicle into a gated community where a domestic dispute was reported Saturday afternoon in Santa Clarita, Calif., on July 20, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.