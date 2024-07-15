Deputies receive reports of person with gun 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a man armed with a gun in Canyon Country on Sunday afternoon and after conducting their investigation didn’t find any evidence of a crime.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road to a person who was reported to have a handgun, said Deputy Gonzalez, a spokesman with the station.

“We got a call about a male adult possibly holding a gun to his head walking on Soledad [Canyon Road],” at approximately 4 p.m.

Once deputies arrived on the scene they didn’t find any evidence of a crime, he added.

The suspect was believed to be a male and was seen being detained at the intersection, according to reports on social media.

Approximately 10 to 12 vehicles with the SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to the incident, including one engine with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Deputies were seen searching the area, but it is unclear for what, according to eyewitness accounts.

No arrests were made.

No additional information is available.