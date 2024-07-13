Driver charged in triple-fatal crash still in custody  

A 19-year-old Redlands woman accused of being under the influence when she crashed a 2010 Toyota Camry, leaving three people dead July 3, was denied bail after a court hearing Monday.

Taylor Shani Roberson was listed as still in custody Friday afternoon, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online. Her case was scheduled for a bail hearing Friday, but there was no bail amount listed for Roberson with the LASD website.

California Highway Patrol officers investigating the crash said Roberson’s vehicle left the road at a high rate of speed while she was heading north on The Old Road, approaching Parker Road.

The CHP report noted that none of her three passengers – Brian White, 22, of Castaic, as well as Nylah Blanchard, 16, and Quinell Shelton, 15, who were from San Bernardino County – were wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

All three died at the scene.

CHP officers reported Roberson exhibited signs of intoxication after exiting the vehicle.

Her court records indicated she would have another bail review hearing Tuesday, and another court date to schedule her preliminary hearing July 24.

Roberson is being held at Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood.