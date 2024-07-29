Earthquake reported near Barstow 

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred Monday afternoon approximately 13 miles northeast of Barstow, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported just after 1 p.m. on Monday, with two aftershocks reported shortly after. The first aftershock was registered at a magnitude of 3.5 followed by the other at 2.7.

According to the USGS, the temblor could be felt as far east as Las Vegas and Lake Havasu and as far south as Palm Desert. It also reportedly could be felt west of Santa Monica. The shaking in Santa Clarita was listed as “weak” to “light” by the USGS.

Multiple people said on social media group pages that they could feel the effects of the earthquake in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Santa Clarita city officials reported that there was no damage as a result of the temblor.

Historically, July 29 has seen three deadly earthquakes across the globe, according to the USGS: a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan in 1985 that killed five and injured 38; a 6.6-magnitude in Nepal in 1980 that saw between 150 and 200 people killed; and a 6.5-magnitude in 1967 off the coast of Venezuela that killed 240, injured more than 1,500 people and caused more than $100 million in property damage.