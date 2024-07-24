Fire Department responds to multiple reports of fires around SCV 

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded late Tuesday afternoon to reports of a pair of brush fires in Agua Dulce and a vehicle fire on the southbound Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass, according to officials.

The brush fire in Agua Dulce, dubbed the Brandywine Fire, was reported as being around 1 acre just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Capt. Tom Easton with the Fire Department. He said around 6:30 p.m. that it had the potential of reaching 3 to 4 acres within an hour, but no structures were reported as being threatened at the time.

“We’re in a good position,” he said.

Helicopters were on the scene to help out with battling the blaze, Easton said, and fixed-wing aircraft were en route as of this story’s publication. According to first responder radio dispatch traffic, a second fire south of State Route 14 along Agua Dulce Canyon Road was being handled in conjunction with the Brandywine incident.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log and emergency dispatch radio traffic, a hard closure of SR 14 was being requested from Soledad Canyon Road to Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

Easton added that a vehicle fire was also reported on the southbound 5 freeway north of SR 14, near Calgrove Boulevard, but personnel had yet to reach the scene as of this story’s publication. He said it was too early to say what exactly was happening, but that early indications were that there was little chance of any spread to nearby brush.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.