Firefighters halt brush fire in Acton at 8 acres 

The Santa Clarita Valley may see a cloud of smoke lingering caused by a brush fire in Acton that was halted at 8 acres, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The brush fire broke out on the northbound side of State Route 14 and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton at 11:34 a.m. Friday, and immediately drew the response of first responders.

Arriving to the scene less than 10 minutes later, firefighters declared the blaze a second alarm response, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze, which was dubbed the Victoria Incident, was stopped an hour after it broke out, he added.

“The difference between a first, second, and then the third [alarm] is the amount of units and resources that we send to the fire. We [also] bump it up [to a second alarm] so we send more units out there to relieve the original units, switch out in case there are high temperatures, heat or if the fire has been prolonged for a long time,” Sanchez said.

Structures were threatened but Sanchez could not provide information if any were damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown as the publication of this story and no injuries were reported.