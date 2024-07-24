Firefighters tackle house fire in Castaic

Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire on North Medford Place in Castaic on Wednesday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

“We were dispatched at approximately 12:47 p.m.,” said Fire Department representative Caitlyn Aldana. “Units arrived on scene at approximately 12:54 p.m.”

Aldana added that no evacuations from the building had been reported, and it was not immediately confirmed whether any people were present at the home.

First responder radio dispatch traffic indicated that a resident was being treated for smoke inhalation, as was a dog that firefighters rescued from the second floor of the home. Radio dispatch traffic indicated the fire’s progress was stopped shortly after 1 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said that the fire started downstairs while the residents were upstairs. To their knowledge, both of the residents and their dog were out safely and being treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Maya Morales contributed to this report.