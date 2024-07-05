From Geraldton to the NBA: Alex Ducas Secures Spot with Oklahoma City Thunder 

Alex Ducas, a talented basketball player from Geraldton, Western Australia, is joining the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. At 22 years old, Ducas has spent the past five years playing college basketball with the St Mary’s Gaels in the NCAA. His extra year on the team was due to COVID-19’s impact, allowing athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Not only has he excelled in college, but he has also represented Australia at the junior level and was part of the Boomers for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup and the World Cup qualifiers in 2023. His signing keeps the Thunder’s connection to Australian players strong, especially after Josh Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls.

This week has been significant for Australian basketball as a whole, with Perth Wildcats’ Alexander Sarr and Victorian Johnny Furphy being picked in the NBA draft as well.

Fears of Injury Threatened His Opportunity

Despite the promising opportunities, Alex Ducas faced a potential setback when he injured his quad during trials with the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics. His father, Aaron, shared that when the injury occurred, Alex was worried it might jeopardize his chances of making it to the NBA.

However, when the Oklahoma City Thunder called, they asked Alex to come over regardless of his injury. Upon arrival, he underwent rigorous testing and evaluation.

Aaron recounted that Alex had meaningful discussions with the Thunder’s management and coaches, focusing on his skills and what he could contribute to the team.

Prolonged Uncertainty Post-Draft

Alex Ducas faced a nail-biting period after the draft. Team officials had told him to stay tuned, but his name was not called during the draft. Just 30 minutes later, he received a phone call that changed everything. His mother, who was in the US with him, quickly shared the exciting news with the rest of the family back in Geraldton. The joy was overwhelming; even the family dog couldn’t contain its excitement.

For Alex’s father, Aaron, this moment was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. The regular drives from Geraldton to Perth for state training sessions, sometimes covering 900 kilometers, were finally paying off. Aaron recalled the early mornings when Alex would have to wake up for training sessions as early as five or six o’clock, times when getting out of bed was the last thing he wanted to do.

Now, all that extra effort and commitment have led to his dream becoming a reality. Alex is finally living his dream of playing in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Oklahoma City Thunder lines will also offer fans a chance to bet on his games and support him in another way.

Standing at 6’6″ (2 m), Alex Ducas made an impact during his college years with St Mary’s Gaels. Starting more games as a true freshman than any other player since Matthew Dellavedova, Ducas quickly showed his potential.

By 2023, he had broken the college record for the most games played for the Gaels. In his final college season, he averaged 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 2.4 three-pointers per game, showcasing his all-around talent.

Ducas’s journey is particularly notable for Geraldton, as he is only the second basketball player from the city to reach the NBA, following Ben Pepper, who was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1997. Ducas’s accomplishments are a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes from his hometown and Australia at large.

Transitioning from College to the NBA

Transitioning from college basketball to the NBA is no small feat, and Alex Ducas is well aware of the challenges ahead. The pace, physicality, and competitive nature of the NBA are on a different level compared to college basketball. To adapt, Alex has been working tirelessly on his conditioning, strength, and skills to ensure he can keep up with the demands of professional play.

One critical aspect of his transition is understanding the strategic intricacies of the NBA. Unlike college games, where the focus might be more on individual talent, the NBA places a significant emphasis on team dynamics and advanced strategies. Alex is diligently studying playbooks, watching game tapes, and participating in team meetings to seamlessly assimilate into the Thunder’s system.

Off the court, Alex is also adjusting to the lifestyle changes that come with being a professional athlete. From managing media appearances to handling the pressures of a rigorous travel schedule, he’s learning to balance his professional responsibilities with maintaining his well-being.

What the Future Holds for Alex Ducas with the Oklahoma City Thunder

As Alex Ducas steps onto the NBA stage with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the future is promising but challenging. With his versatile skill set, he is expected to bring a dynamic presence to the team.

His proficiency in scoring, rebounding, and three-pointers, developed during his college years, will be crucial as he adapts to the higher caliber of NBA competition. Additionally, his international experience with the Boomers will be invaluable, offering a unique perspective and maturity beyond his years.

Oklahoma City Thunder’s coaching staff is keen on integrating Alex into their rotation, focusing on sharpening his defensive capabilities and enhancing his playmaking skills. The synergy with established Thunder players will be key, and early indications suggest that he will be well-supported in finding his role on the team.

Alex will have opportunities to learn from seasoned teammates and mentors who can provide insights and guidance to help him navigate his rookie season.