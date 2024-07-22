Garcia calls for resignation of Secret Service director 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, issued a statement Monday calling for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

“Secret Service Director Cheatle must resign or be fired,” Garcia’s statement said. “Her testimony at today’s hearing left members of the Oversight Committee, the American people, and myself with more questions than answers.

Cheatle told the House Oversight Committee on Monday that the Secret Service’s handling of a June 13 rally at which a would-be assassin fired at former President Donald Trump was the agency’s “most significant operational failure in decades.”

“The security lapses at former President Trump’s rally were blatant, and today’s testimony was another demonstration of gross incompetence,” Garcia’s statement said. “Director Cheatle has lost the confidence of the Congress – on both sides of the aisle – as well as the American people at large. I’m calling for new leadership within the Secret Service as a first step to addressing the current lack of accountability and transparency. The American people deserve better.”