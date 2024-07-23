Gordon unveils ‘A Symphony of Colors’ 

Zony Gordon is no stranger to displaying her artwork at exhibits. The artist who began her painting journey almost 20 years ago has been featured in numerous art shows with the Santa Clarita Artists Association and at other local events.

On Friday evening she added another featured exhibit under her belt at the Old Town Newhall Library for her “Symphony of Colors” solo show that features numerous watercolor paintings of landscapes and flowers, including some from the Santa Clarita Valley.

The entire perimeter of the library’s multipurpose room was filled with 19 paintings on display that showcased wildflowers, scenic landscapes and gardens, something that inspires Gordon and fuels her passion for art.

The artist gains inspiration when she goes out for walks around town and takes in the large trees and vibrant flowers planted in areas she passes through and captures them through photos.

Attendees take a look at Zony Gordon’s art pieces for her debut of “Symphony of Colors” at the Old Town Newhall Library on Friday. 071924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“There’s so much greenery, so much flowers and nature, just walking as I take pictures,” she said.

A dozen people were in attendance during the special reception, including Gordon’s husband and her fellow SCAA friends, who all share a passion for art. They gave her many compliments over the color composition, and the intermingling of different colors, she said.

“It’s really a symphony of colors.”

People who are interested in viewing the artwork can walk into the Old Town Newhall Library for free to witness Gordon’s creativity and how she views nature through her colorful pieces.

The exhibit will be on display from July 19 to Oct. 16.

“I hope [people] get inspired to paint, or maybe just take [a] little piece of it with them,” she said. “I just want them to enjoy it.”