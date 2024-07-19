Hart High Winterguard honored for trophy-laden season 

The Hart High School Winterguard was honored by the William S. Hart Union High School District at Wednesday’s governing board meeting for winning the 2024 Winterguard Association of Southern California Division SA championship.

The team received a score of 94.21 in the competition held at Pacifica High School in April. Along with that title, the team also picked up championships at two other events during the spring season.

Mark Crawford, the district’s director of human resources, said, “We are excited to have these hardworking students, directors, coaches and parents with us at our board meetings so we have a chance to recognize them on this great achievement.”

Hart band director Anthony Bailey said, “The reason why they had a fantastic year is because the ladies in front of you are an extremely hard-working group.”