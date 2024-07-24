In address to Congress, Netanyahu urges US, Israel to ‘stand together’ amid ongoing war 

By Ryan Morgan

Contributing Writer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for U.S. support amid his country’s ongoing war with terror group Hamas in an address to a joint session of U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

“America and Israel must stand together,“ said Netanyahu. ”When we stand together something really great happens: We win, they lose.”

The Israeli prime minister thanked President Joe Biden for the support he’s shown so far to Israel.

“President Biden and I have known each other for over 40 years. I want to thank him for half a century of friendship to Israel, and for being, as he says, ‘A proud Zionist’ — actually he says, ‘A proud Irish-American Zionist,’” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader’s visit comes at a dynamic moment, amid signs of a burgeoning Gaza peace plan and shakeups in the U.S. presidential race.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal was “in the 10-yard line” of completion. Two days later, Biden suspended his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, and she has been taking on the new campaign role this week amid the Israeli leader’s visit.

Harris departed Washington on Wednesday morning, missing Netanyahu’s congressional address to address a Zeta Phi Beta Sorority event in Indiana, emphasizing a range of Biden administration policies.

An aide to the vice president said in an email that Harris has had an “unwavering commitment to the security of Israel” throughout her political career and her absence at Netanyahu’s address “should not be interpreted as a change in her position with regard to Israel.”

Biden plans to meet with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday. Harris plans to meet with Netanyahu in a separate Thursday meeting.

Former President Donald Trump also plans to meet with Netanyahu on Friday.

Netanyahu received a mixed response on Capitol Hill ahead of his speech.

Republican congressional leaders generally regarded his visit and its significance as positive. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, said Netanyahu’s speech before Congress is “critical” as Israel “fights a just war for its survival, and eight American hostages remain in captivity.”

“Our two nations must continue to stand together to bring our hostages home safely and send a clear message of unity to our common enemies,” Johnson said in a Wednesday press statement.

Meanwhile, some Democrats and independents have been more critical of the Israeli prime minister’s visit, and some skipped his address in protest.

Sen. Chris Van Holland, D-Maryland, said during a Tuesday Senate floor speech that he considers himself a “strong supporter of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” but said he felt Netanyahu has damaged that relationship and that he would skip the congressional address.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, indicated in a Tuesday Senate speech that he would attend the Israeli leader’s address but remains “deeply skeptical” of Netanyahu’s leadership and ability to find an offramp from the current Gaza conflict.

Senate Republicans held a press conference on Wednesday morning in which they criticized Biden, Harris and Democrats broadly for not being more supportive of Netanyahu’s visit.

“There’s no excuse for this administration behaving the way they are, other than what? There’s an extreme base of the Democrat party that they’re wanting their votes? They want to appease them?” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, said during the press conference.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian activists gathered in the streets outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday for a rally calling for a cease-fire and for the Israeli prime minister to be arrested for alleged war crimes.

Dozens of protesters also entered the Cannon House Office building the day prior for a sit-in, with banners reading “Jews Say Stop Arming Israel,” and “Let Gaza Live,” among other messages. U.S. Capitol Police led many of those protesters in the House building away in handcuffs after they refused to leave the building.

Capitol Police announced extra officers would be stationed around the Capitol for the address. They also blocked off several streets around the Capitol on Wednesday.

Netanyahu also faced pushback from Israel. In a Monday letter to leaders in both the House and Senate, 31 former Israeli military and national defense officials, business leaders, and academics accused the Israeli prime minister of putting his own political interests before the security concerns of both Israel and the United States.

The signatories contended that Netanyahu is using the speech to shore up his political support in Israel amid rifts in his governing coalition and ongoing criminal investigations.