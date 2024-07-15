Kaiser Permanente appoints new area manager for SCV 

News release

Kaiser Permanente has announced the appointment of Camille Applin-Jones as the new senior vice president and area manager for the Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

“With a distinguished career in health care leadership and a passion for community health, Ms. Applin-Jones is poised to lead Kaiser Permanente’s efforts in delivering high-quality, affordable care in the region,” the health care provider said in a news release.

Applin-Jones joins the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City team with experience from her roles in the Northern California and Northwest markets of Kaiser Permanente. Her recent achievements include the launch of the organization’s first Center for Black Health and Wellness.

“As I take on this new role, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve the Santa Clarita community,” Applin-Jones said in the release. “I am committed to leading our dedicated team throughout the Santa Clarita Valley in providing exceptional care and furthering our mission of improving the health of our members and the community.”

“Camille Applin-Jones brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence to her role as senior vice president and area manager for the health plan and hospital operations of Kaiser Permanente Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas,” Michelle Gaskill-Hames, regional president of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, said in the release. “Her strategic leadership, combined with her dedication to improving the health of our members and the communities we serve, will have a positive impact on our members in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Applin-Jones attributes her leadership abilities to the skills she developed during her military service.

“I am thrilled to welcome Camille Applin-Jones to our leadership team. Her innovative approach, coupled with her understanding of our community’s unique health challenges, will undoubtedly elevate our ability to provide compassionate, cutting-edge care. I am confident that Camille Applin-Jones’s leadership will inspire us to reach new heights in serving the well-being of our members and community,” said Dr. Stephen De Vita, Kaiser Permanente Panorama City area medical director and chief of staff.

Applin-Jones has oversight of both the Panorama City and the Antelope Valley service areas, which serve over 437,000 members.