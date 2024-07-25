‬News release

Michelle Kampbell has officially announced her candidacy for the Santa‬ Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, seeking to represent District 1, which includes Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde, Castaic and Newhall.

The seat, currently vacant due to the resignation of former board member Chuck Lyon, is scheduled to be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

“Community college is where opportunity and access launch success. I’m proof of that,”‭ Kampbell said in a news release. “I owe so much to our state community colleges, and I’m ready to give back to an‬‭ institution that has given so much to me.”

Kampbell added: “Our community college is one of our greatest assets — it belongs to future generations pursuing‬‭ their dreams … It must remain a beacon of opportunity and success for‬‭ all who walk through its doors.”

‬Kampbell recently returned to college to complete her higher education, earning her‬ bachelor’s degree in public administration management, with honors, from California State University,‬ Northridge, in 2023.

This achievement was made possible because COC was accessible to her as a working parent, allowing her to complete the classes‬ needed to transfer, the release said.‬

‭Kampbell and her family have lived in the Santa Clarita Valley for 15 years. She has‬ previously worked in aerospace compliance and as a casework manager for the California State‬ Assembly. She is currently a director for a statewide nonprofit.‬

