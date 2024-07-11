Looking up: Tips on how to see rare nova explosion from SCV 

By Sara McCarthy

During these hot summer days, what better thing to look forward (or up) to than a rare nova explosion that could be seen all over the world.

The nova event will be taking place on a binary system known as T Coronae Borealis, or simply T CrB, within the Northern Crown, a constellation 3,000 light years from Earth.

In simple terms, a nova event is a thermonuclear explosion within a star system that temporarily brightens the star’s appearance, making it more easily visible.

This nova will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for many, with the T CrB’s last nova seen on Earth in 1946. Despite the Northern Crown’s distance of 3,000 light years away, according to NASA that’s a much closer view of the event than one might think.

Once the nova occurs, it will be visible with the naked eye without equipment for about a week. When this will occur, scientists aren’t sure, but it should take place sometime between now and September.

In terms of where to locate T CrB, NASA has instructions for eager viewers on what to look for in their night sky.

“T Coronae Borealis is a part of The Northern Crown, which is a horseshoe-shaped curve of stars west of the Hercules constellation, ideally spotted on clear nights. It can be identified by locating the two brightest stars in the Northern Hemisphere – Arcturus and Vega – and tracking a straight line from one to the other, which will lead skywatchers to Hercules and the Corona Borealis,” NASA says on its website.

Within the Santa Clarita Valley, Rod Kaufman, chair of Los Angeles Astronomical Society’s Light Pollution Committee, has some tips for residents on how to optimize their view of this rare nova.

“Even though we have a significant amount of light pollution in the Santa Clarita Valley, if the star does go supernova, it is estimated to be perhaps its brightest magnitude. If that’s the case, it will be visible in the SoCal area,” said Kaufman in an interview.

According to Kaufman, certain rural locations located near or around SCV away from light pollution could optimize the nova’s viewing, such as above Castaic along Templin Highway, or even as far as Red Rock Canyon State Park in Cantil. During these summer months, Kaufman also advises waiting until after 10 p.m. to look for the nova.

Watch V407 Cyg go nova. In this animation, gamma rays (magenta) arise when accelerated particles in the explosion’s shock wave crash into the red giant’s stellar wind. NASA/Conceptual Image Lab/Goddard Space Flight Center

Besides location, Kaufman also shared other advice on how to best see this rare cosmic event.

“I would consult a simple star chart so that the constellation is easily identifiable. Most star charts are available online,” said Kaufman. “The precise location of the star itself will probably need to be aided by the help of binoculars.”

While the astronomy community waits in anticipation for T CrB to nova, Kaufman says the event will be a fascinating and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all viewers.

“It’s something that all astronomers and non-astronomers alike are looking forward to, and it’s one of those spectacles that anybody can partake in and enjoy in our night skies,” Kaufman said.

For more information regarding T Coronae Borealis, visit www.nasa.gov or email the Los Angeles Astronomical Society at [email protected].