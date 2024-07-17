Man on probation arrested on suspicion of vandalism 

A 23-year-old man already on probation for vandalism was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of vandalism after causing approximately $1,000 in damage at a Castaic residence, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Station deputies responded to the 27500 block of Onyx Lane in Castaic on Monday regarding a family disturbance, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He said the initial call was for a man climbing on a resident’s roof before causing the damage.

Deputies arrested the man and, after taking him into custody, learned he was already on probation for vandalism, according to Jensen.

The man remains in custody as of this story’s publication. He is due in court on Wednesday at L.A. Superior Court in San Fernando.