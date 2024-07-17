Blog

Man on probation arrested on suspicion of vandalism 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 23-year-old man already on probation for vandalism was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of vandalism after causing approximately $1,000 in damage at a Castaic residence, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

Station deputies responded to the 27500 block of Onyx Lane in Castaic on Monday regarding a family disturbance, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He said the initial call was for a man climbing on a resident’s roof before causing the damage. 

Deputies arrested the man and, after taking him into custody, learned he was already on probation for vandalism, according to Jensen. 

The man remains in custody as of this story’s publication. He is due in court on Wednesday at L.A. Superior Court in San Fernando. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

