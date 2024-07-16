Mercado-Fortine ends 4-year turn as SCV Sheriff’s Foundation board president 

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, board president for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports law enforcement with equipment, training and additional resources, announced she will be stepping down from the position after four years.

Vice President Scott Schauer will be taking on the role moving forward, the organization announced.

Mercado-Fortine proudly dedicated her time to the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation as board president since January 2020, the organization said in a news release. During her four-year term, she helped the foundation acquire donations to support the organization’s mission, increased community outreach, and in partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District created a program where students produced videos shedding light on prevalent issues within their communities for a chance to win scholarships.

“I’m just delighted to have been a part of that,” she said.

The SCV Sheriff’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the SCV Sheriff’s Station with additional equipment, training and resources that are not provided by Los Angeles County or the city of Santa Clarita, to support deputies keeping the community safe, Mercado-Fortine added.

“We fill those gaps,” she said. “I think we’re a very unique community – we have a lot of caring people who see how important it is to keep our deputies equipped so they can do their job in protecting us.”

The SCV Sheriff’s Station thanked Mercado-Fortine for her dedication to supporting its staff through her leadership, perseverance and dedication.

“Gloria has been an absolute asset to our SCV Sheriff’s Foundation during the last four years,” Capt. Justin Diez said in a news release. “She led our board with a profound level of pride and commitment. Through Gloria’s leadership, the foundation prospered and made a positive impact on the men and women of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Gloria has become a tremendous friend and partner that I truly value, and I’m grateful to have worked with her. She will always be part of SCV Sheriff’s Foundation history.”

Mercado-Fortine plans on remaining on the board and support the foundation in any way she can, she said.