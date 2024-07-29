Missing person found deceased in Angeles Forest  

A man reported missing since Thursday was found dead on the side of a mountain along Little Tujunga Canyon Road on Sunday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Josh Greengard.

The CHP Newhall area office was notified by the Los Angeles Communications Center, the official CHP dispatch center, that a white Dodge Ram pickup truck was found over the side of a mountain on Little Tujunga Canyon Road near Mile Marker 5.24, Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station Search and Rescue team responded to the incident and the reporting party advised they were searching for a person who had been missing since Thursday, he wrote.

The informant said they utilized a personal drone and believed that they had located the missing person down a mountain, he added.

“Upon arrival the CSVO rappelled approximately 300 feet to the vehicle and located a lifeless body of a male approximately 3 feet from the white Dodge,” he wrote.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation and being handled by the Newhall area CHP office.

No foul play is suspected, and the identity of the victim has not been released pending next of kin notification.