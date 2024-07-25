Photos: ‘A New Face’ art exhibit

Santa Clarita Artist’s Association newcomer and Cuban artist Yanier Lopez debuted his ‘ A New Face’ solo exhibit at the SCAA’s Art Gallery on 6th Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday.

The exhibit is available for viewing Sat. July 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sun. July 28 from 11 a.m. 5 p.m.

The art show features expressive, contemporary samples of Lopez’s work since arriving in the United States. His paintings are inspired by portraits of celebrities, such as Michael Jackson and Marilyn Monroe.