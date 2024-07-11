Poppy Fire holding at 150 acres 

The 150-acre brush fire in Agua Dulce has not grown as of about 9:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Two minor injuries have been reported since Wednesday, but Craig Little, a public information officer for the Fire Department, said that it was unclear if the injuries were related to what was dubbed as the Poppy Fire.

The initial 5-acre fire started Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Agua Dulce and Soledad canyon roads and continued to head north but has not changed directions as of Thursday morning.



Little also said firefighters have contained about 58% of the fire. Fire officials also said that no structures have been threatened, as of Thursday morning.



An excessive heat warning was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, with temperatures expected to be as high as 103 degrees. The heat warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.











