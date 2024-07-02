RISE Foundation set to host second annual ‘Lemonade Brigade’ 

By Sara McCarthy

Signal Staff Writer

During what tends to be the hottest month of summer, the RISE Foundation is scheduled July 27 to hold its second annual “Lemonade for Foster-Aid” to not only quench thirst on a hot summer day, but also to raise funds for youth in or at risk of foster care.

The local, nonprofit RISE Foundation supports children in foster care, foster parents and workers, and young adults who are in, or have aged out of, foster care, all with the aim of encouraging community participation to support those in the foster care system.

The RISE Foundation, run by four local moms, says it has met the needs of more than 450 children in its two and a half years as an organization.

Kari Phillips, RISE Foundation’s treasurer and co-founder, said the idea for the fundraiser first came to her when she was tagged in a similar event in North Carolina.

“Somebody tagged me, and I thought, ‘That is so Santa Clarita; that is the perfect way for the community to get involved,’” said Phillips. “We have all these young families and kids that want to help out and make a difference in their community and what better way than a classic lemonade stand.”

After a very successful first year for the event that raised $7,134, the nonprofit is aiming for another great turnout, with nine locations across the Santa Clarita Valley currently set to host a stand for the event. To view the locations of the stands, visit www.risescv.org/events.

“We had 13 lemonade stands the first year, and I remember sitting there with my daughter at one of the locations and thinking, we’ll probably make $500 a stand, and I’m just watching as people keep pouring in with donations,” said Phillips.

The Rise Foundation is hoping to have 15-20 lemonade stands that will raise funds for the children the organization serves. Community members and SCV businesses are invited to sign up to host a stand. Signups end July 15.

Signups require a $20 fee, but will provide hosts with a lemonade kit, which will include:

Individual donation links for your stand.

Information on FosterCare and RISE Foundation for your stand.

Link on the organization’s website to your location.

Entry into stand competitions.

Two pairs of custom sunglasses.

Hosting one of the lemonade stands is a perfect opportunity for Santa Clarita families, Phillips said, especially in a town so community-oriented.

“I think it’s really a unique event for families and children,” said Phillips. “A lot of times it’s hard to find ways to help. You have the heart for something, but you don’t know what to do, and this fundraiser allows our community to truly show tangible support for those in foster care.”

For more information on the “Lemonade Brigade” and how to sign up or donate, visit www.risescv.org/home or email [email protected].