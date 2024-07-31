Blog

Schiavo announces funding for district projects  

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced the acquisition of state funding dedicated to several community projects in the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley.  

The William S. Hart Union School District has been awarded $1.26 million for school security upgrades, infrastructure improvements and the development of outdoor learning spaces.   

The Homes 4 Families Veteran Housing Project has received $575,000 to support the construction of 20 homes for Veterans in Granada Hills. And, the North Valley Family YMCA has been granted $165,000 for renovations and upgrades to enhance the facility’s capacity as a community hub.   

“These updates reflect my ongoing commitment to support local initiatives that make a positive impact on the lives of our residents,” Schiavo said in a news release. “By investing in these critical areas, we are fostering a safer, more inclusive and vibrant community for everyone.” 

