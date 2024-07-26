SCV sheriff’s deputy part of cohort at Paris Olympics 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent a group of sheriff’s deputies to Paris this week to help with the 2024 Paris Games and learn what will be needed when L.A. hosts in 2028.

Part of that 28-person group is a deputy out of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station.

“The team that is going over there are trainers for when we have the Olympics here,” Jensen said. “It’s a very effective use of our time over there to adapt to prepare better for 2028, not only for L.A., but for Santa Clarita as well.”

Jensen said he is unable to provide the deputy’s name, but they are part of the K9 unit working with explosives.

A group of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies at LAX on their way to help with the Paris Olympics. Photo courtesy of LASD.

According to Chief Jack Hewell with the Special Operations Division, the cohort consists of many different skill sets, including “patrol, canine, bomb squad, Special Weapons Team, Emergency Operations Bureau planning team, tactical paramedics and transit policing specialists.”

“While working with the French police supporting the Paris Olympics, each of the LASD specialists will be focusing on best practices for maintaining a safe Los Angeles Olympics in 2028,” Hewell wrote in an email. “They will bring this knowledge back from France and be better trained and prepared to provide security at the Los Angeles Olympics.

“Working on the international stage allows LASD personnel to view and discuss public safety strategies with police officers from around the world,” he continued. “The end goal is to provide the Los Angeles County community with the best public safety services possible.”

The Paris Olympics officially began Friday with the opening ceremony.

There are three SCV athletes taking part for U.S. teams: swimmer Abbey Weitzeil, a Saugus high alumna who is seeking to add to her four Olympic medals; David Smith, a Saugus alumnus who is taking part in his fourth Olympics as part of the men’s volleyball team; and Kyle Ensing, a Valencia High alumnus who is an alternate on the men’s volleyball team.