Securing the Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem

According to research done by MarketsandMarkets, the global IoT market size is expected to reach $650.5 billion by 2026. However, it’s indisputable that IoT devices are vulnerable to security threats. Fortunately, there are many ways to secure IoT devices.

Addressing the Unique Vulnerabilities of IoT Devices

Every device that can link to the Internet is vulnerable to cyber threats. In 2022, Statista recorded over 112 million cyber attacks on various IoT devices. This is due to the vulnerabilities that IoT devices carry.

Unfortunately, some IoT devices don’t have a well-built security system. Therefore, users must know how to protect their data and devices manually. Unlike being online, where someone can remove their personal data quickly and efficiently, it’s not as easy when you need to clear your information from a device. This is among the main vulnerabilities when using and disposing of a device.

Most IoT devices connect to the Internet for various purposes, but their computing power tends to be lower than that of devices with full Internet access. Due to these devices’ computational power limitations, some vulnerabilities remain open.

Implementing Robust IoT Security Protocols

IoT users must be aware that they can improve their devices’ security. One way is to set up strong authentication. Activate two-factor authentication and ensure all passwords are unique and complex.

Users must also be careful which network their IoT devices are connecting to. Strong encryptions like WPA3 for Wi-Fi networks will separate the network. Users can also use communication protocols like MQTT and HTTPS with SSL/TLS. IPS (Intrusion Prevention Systems) and Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) can help users detect unusual activities so they can respond to threats promptly.

Implementing Robust Third-Party Risk Management Practices

Besides enhancing the IoT device’s security system, users must also be aware that the manufacturer tends to work with third-party vendors. Users must do their due diligence to review their potential IoT vendors. Examining or testing their cybersecurity controls and practices is a good start.

Another way users can manage third-party risks is to check the vendor’s business continuity plan. An IoT vendor should have a clear action plan for their steps when their devices are facing cyberattacks. Therefore, users will know if the vendors are ready to help them in need.

Strategies for Mitigating IoT-based Cyber Threats

Mitigating IoT cyber threats doesn’t have to be complex. Users can start by regularly changing their default passwords. They can also separate their network from unmanaged and vendor-managed IoT devices. These should include smart TVs, network-connected clocks, temperature control devices, security cameras, and other IoT smart objects.

It’ll be more secure for users to connect their IoT devices to the internet only when using them. This is the easiest way to eliminate the cyber threat, especially when nobody watches over the device.

Implementing an NAC (Network Access Control) solution can help users improve security by identifying rogue connections to the network. It can also identify devices and apply controls to those without authorization.

To Close

Securing IoT devices requires vigilance and active maintenance from manufacturers and users. As technology continues to progress rapidly, cybercriminals also innovate their tactics.

By adequately knowing what to do to enhance the devices’ security measures, users can better protect this expanding network of connected devices and the valuable data they generate.