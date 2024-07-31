Suspect in hash-brown theft heading to trial 

The case of a man accused of trying to steal a hash brown by brandishing a replica pistol in a McDonald’s drive-thru is likely headed for trial, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

Rashun Shawwall Aljuwani, 35, of Canyon Country, was arrested Oct. 18 after the alleged theft was reported around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 1, from an employee of the fast-food restaurant at 26940 Sierra Highway.

The victim reported that Aljuwani arrived at the third window in the drive-thru line and demanded a third hash brown.

The employee indicated that the suspect only paid for two, and the suspect reportedly admonished him several times not to “(expletive) with him,” while using the employee’s name from his name tag.

He then retrieved “a firearm from the vehicle” and pointed it at the victim’s chest, according to a Sheriff’s Department report from the incident based on witness statements.

The victim said he gave up the third hash brown because he was in fear of his life, per the LASD investigator’s report of the incident.

Investigators reported they identified the SUV that Aljuwani was driving, which was registered to his wife’s name, and served a search warrant on their home after the victim positively identified the suspect from a photographic lineup.

Deputies found a black “Glock 19”-style compressed-air-fired pistol during their search of the Canyon Country home.

A preliminary hearing was held in February, in which Aljuwani was held to answer to one count. The listed charge of 211, with an alleged rule-of-court violation claiming he used a gun, has a sentencing range of two to five years, according to court records.

Judge Michael Terrell denied a motion by Aljuwani’s counsel, which sought a mental health diversion in June, citing “the aggravating and mitigation factors” that were not publicly available in L.A. Superior Court records online.

A readiness hearing date for the trial was set Monday with a tentative date to start the trial on Tuesday, according to court records from a hearing Monday.

Aljuwani remains free on his own recognizance while awaiting trial.