Suspects in July 2023 shooting to face hearing 

Two men being charged with attemped murder in connection with a July 4, 2023, Canyon Country shooting have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.

Angel Aguero, 20, and Jaime Gutierrez, 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder and both are being charged for their role in what detectives said were two related shootings that happened that night, the first in Canyon Country and the second in Newhall.

A Homicide Bureau detective with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said after the second arrest that both men are believed to have been involved in the first shooting.

The second incident involved a deputy who shot and killed a man detectives identified as a suspect in the first shooting.

The first shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 27300 block of Fahren Court, near Jakes Way and Sierra Highway, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said a 19-year-old Hispanic man with a gunshot wound was taken from there to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. His identity was not released, but detectives said his condition was stable the following week.

After the first incident, a deputy-involved incident was reported at 11:42 p.m. in the 24200 block of Arch Street. Deputies reported a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting was seen in Newhall.

After a pursuit, the occupants stopped and fled from the vehicle, and a deputy shot and killed Greg Covey.

Gutierrez was arrested the day after the shooting, and Aguero the following week. Both Aguero and Gutierrez are being held without bail at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to LASD custody records available online.

All three men were believed to be connected to local street gangs.

Aguero and Gutierrez have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At a preliminary hearing, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will present its case and the judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to merit a trial.

Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.