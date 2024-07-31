Top 8 Colorful Gemstones for Engagement Rings 

If your relationship is unlike any other … shouldn’t your engagement ring reflect that?

That’s how young couples are looking at engagement ring shopping anyway.

A surge in colorful engagement rings shows that Millennial and Gen Z couples are trading in the classic diamond for something more individual.

Maybe you’ve already noticed…

There’s the ruby ring adorning your best friend’s finger. And your coworker chose a pink sapphire for his bride-to-be.

Colorful engagement rings add more meaning to a proposal. They also add personality and significance — giving you a story and a unique fine jewelry piece to pass down for generations.

Here are the top trending colorful engagement rings for 2024 and why we love them.

Colorful Engagement Rings vs. Diamond Engagement Rings

Diamonds have been the most popular choice for engagement rings since the mid-20th century. But for the younger generation, timelessness might just be a thing of the past.

Today, individuality matters more to couples than tradition. Modern men and women are choosing colorful engagement rings that represent their personalities, star signs, and artistic tastes.

That said, there are a few important things to remember about colorful engagement rings vs. diamond engagement rings:

Colorful Engagement Rings. Inclusions and dull vibrance are more obvious in colorful gemstones. We always recommend choosing a stone that’s graded AAA or above (preferably AAAA) to ensure you get a ring you’re truly proud of.

Diamond Engagement Rings. There’s a lot of variety in diamond engagement rings. Today, you can even purchase lab-grown diamonds (which are more affordable). These remain the most durable gemstones and are more likely to avoid scratches than a colorful engagement ring.

Top 8 Best Colorful Engagement Rings

Make sure you choose a gemstone that fits your love story and your lifestyle. Many colorful gemstones are not as durable as a traditional diamond. Before you choose your gemstone, see how it ranks on the Mohs Hardness Scale.

Ruby Engagement Rings

Out of all the precious gemstones, ruby is the most romantic. Its vibrant red hue symbolizes passion and protection — specifically in a relationship. Ruby has been a favorite gemstone among royalty for centuries, worn by Queen Mary of Denmark and Queen Elizabeth II.

Sapphire Engagement Rings

Sapphires are some of the most popular engagement ring options for young couples.

Like the diamond, sapphires have always been classic. In the Middle Ages, sapphire was viewed as a divinity stone — connecting the wearer to heaven. Today, it’s worn by royals and everyday couples alike for its alluring blue and dazzling sparkle.

If you’re not in love with the typical blue sapphire, this unique stone comes in almost every color of the rainbow. Pink sapphire, white sapphire (a diamond substitute), and Ceylon sapphire are a few favorites.

Emerald Engagement Rings

If you choose emerald for your engagement ring, the quality of your stone will make a huge difference. Premium gemstones (AAAA or heirloom) feature the vibrant coloring and high clarity so beloved in an emerald.

Emerald jewelry is a popular romantic gift since the gem represents loyalty, growth, and new beginnings. They’re also said to promote harmony with the earth — making them a great choice for nature lovers.

Lab-Created Precious Gemstone Engagement Rings

Recent technology allows gemologists to create rubies, emeralds, and sapphires in a lab. These lab-created gems have the same chemical makeup as their natural alternatives — so they are considered real.

They carry the same romantic symbolism without the price tag. With lab-created gemstone engagement rings, you can get a bigger and higher quality gem for a fraction of the price.

Blue Diamond Engagement Rings

If you can’t decide between the traditional diamond and a colorful engagement ring, why not have both?

Blue diamonds have the same strength and classical feel as a colorless diamond but with a pop of color and individuality. They symbolize faith, trust, and wisdom — and are thought to promote tranquility and inner strength. We love recommending a blue diamond engagement ring for ocean lovers and beach proposals.

Tanzanite Engagement Rings

A deep and complex violet blue stone, tanzanite is one of the rarest gemstones on earth. It gets its name from Tanzania (where the gem is found). Since only a few deposits have been found, the supply of tanzanite is estimated to run out within the next twenty years.

Tanzanite engagement rings are great investment pieces. We may be a part of the last generation to have the option of a tanzanite jewelry. This makes it a rare and special choice.

Tanzanite represents sensitivity and insight, and some believe it to strengthen the wearer’s intuition. It’s the perfect stone for the partner who always seems to know what you’re thinking.

Black Onyx Engagement Rings

One of the boldest choices you can make for an engagement ring, black onyx is for couples who want to be truly unique.

Symbolizing protection, strength, and perseverance, black onyx is a stone with infinite depth. It’s the perfect choice for non-traditional relationships — and lovers of outer space.

Birthstone Engagement Rings

Young couples love to feature their birthstones in jewelry — especially engagement rings. A customized stone makes your proposal that much more personal. If you love the intimacy of birthstone jewelry but still want a more traditional engagement ring, consider having your partner’s birthstones embedded on the inside of the band.

Create a New Tradition with Your Partner

Be part of the historical shift away from classic diamonds and pick a colorful stone that better represents your unique love story.

Whatever your reason for choosing a colorful engagement ring, be intentional about the gem you choose. If you choose a diamond, do so because it represents you as a couple. And if you pick a sapphire, ruby, or emerald, find one that’s brilliant in color, packed with meaning, and able to carry the beauty and individuality of your story for generations.