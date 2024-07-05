Truck fire spreads to brush in Saugus 

Amid a day of record heat in Saugus, L.A. County Fire Department firefighters reported a brush fire was mapped at a little more than 50 acres as of 4:50 p.m., according to an L.A. County Fire Department post on social media.

The “Plenty Fire” was burning in “light to medium fuel” just before 4 p.m. Friday off of Powerline Road, north of Copper Hill Road.

The fire was at 40 acres as of 4:30 p.m., and radio dispatch traffic indicated it could have the potential for 100 acres. There was no information on possible structures threatened as of the publication of this story.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said they were standing by for possible instructions on potential evacuations as of 4:30 p.m.

The incident was believed to have started from a truck and spread to nearby brush, according to preliminary reports on first responder radio dispatch channels. The incident was also described as north of Haskell Canyon Road.

A command post was set up at Copper Hill Road and Power Line Road, with U.S. Forest Service resources joining the effort as of 4:45 p.m., according to officials.

Luis Garcia, spokesman for the Fire Department, said the incident was reported at 3:53 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene four minutes later.

QRF Copter 76, July 5th on the #PlentyFire, Los Angeles County. Fire was mapped at 55 acres @ 16:49 hours. @OCFireAuthority pic.twitter.com/8Ci0o1PoBU — QUICK REACTION FORCE (@SOCAL_QRF) July 6, 2024

An ambulance was called to the fire’s command post as a precaution after a firefighter reported feeling weakened, possibly dizzy. The temperature reached a high of 118 degrees at 1:57 p.m. Friday at the Santa Clarita weather station in Saugus, which is a record for the area, according to Bryan Lewis of the National Weather Service.

Firefighters were also being assisted by Chinook helicopters through an L.A. County Fire Department partnership called the Quick Reaction Force, according to Fred Fielding of the Fire Department.

The partnership with Southern California Edison allows the department access to the copters, which can deliver up to 3,000 gallons of water per drop.

Radio dispatch later reported one firefighter was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion.

Fire officials said the initial 1-acre fire did not appear to be threatening any structures. The fire, called the Plenty Incident, appeared to be moving east initially.