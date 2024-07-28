Two transported to hospital after tractor trailer strikes parked vehicle  

Two people were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition after a tractor trailer struck a parked vehicle on State Route 14 in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to officials.

Personnel with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the northbound side of State Route 14 near Soledad Canyon Road for a collision between a BMW and a tractor trailer, said Officer Sean Lough, a spokesman with the CHP.



The Fire Department responded to the collision and arrived on the scene at 3:58 a.m. and transported two patients to a local hospital at 4:29 a.m., said supervising fire dispatcher Llacuna.

According to eyewitness accounts, the BMW was parked in a blind spot when the tractor trailer struck the vehicle. The person who witnessed the crash quickly ran to assist the parties involved and saw the male driver of the semitruck with minor injuries to his leg. In the same vehicle was a female passenger who seemed disoriented and a dog that had injuries.

The BMW had three minors who suffered minor injuries. A male remained laying on the ground until paramedics arrived to transport the patient, and two adults didn’t suffer any injuries, according to observations on the scene.

There was major damage to a guardrail and a hard closure was placed for personnel to pick up the debris in the area and cleared at 6:30 a.m., said Lough.

Oscar Sol contributed to this story.