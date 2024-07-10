UCLA Health to host blood drive at Christ Lutheran 

By Sara McCarthy
Signal Staff Writer
UCLA Health is set to host its annual blood drive with longtime partner, Christ Lutheran Church, July 17 from 1 to 6 p.m.
According to Deborah Alter, a community liaison with UCLA Health Blood and Platelet Center, Christ Lutheran has been a very loyal partner with UCLA Health, stepping up to the plate during challenging times.
“During COVID-19, we lost almost 99% of our blood drive partners,” said Alter. “During COVID [Christ Lutheran] probably ran I would say six drives a year and we’ve been running with them for a very long time, and we just continue the tradition of doing the blood drive. We get community support, I mean really from everywhere all over Santa Clarita.”
The requirements to be eligible to donate blood include:
- Must be 17 years old, or, if under the age of 17, have parental consent.
- Weight at least 110 pounds.
- Be in good health.
- Have not donated blood in the past 56 days.
Alter also encourages donors to drink plenty of water prior to donating and to eat a healthy meal.
UCLA Health encourages donors to sign up online, but if not possible, walk-ins are acceptable.
For more information and/or to make an appointment, visit www.uclahealth.org/programs/gotblood.