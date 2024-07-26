US, Canada intercept 4 Russian, Chinese military aircraft near Alaska’s air defense zone 

By Katabella Roberts

Contributing Writer

Four Chinese and Russian military aircraft were intercepted by U.S. and Canadian fighter jets off the coast of Alaska on Wednesday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense.

Fighter jets “detected, tracked and intercepted” two People’s Republic of China H-6 and two Russian TU-95 military aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, NORAD, which oversees North American airspace and its defense, said in a press release.

Alaska’s ADIZ is not part of U.S. airspace, but the area — which begins where sovereign airspace ends — requires all foreign aircraft to be readily identified in the interest of national security.

It’s not clear exactly when the military aircraft were intercepted, but the Russian and PRC aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said.

According to the press release, the recent Russian and Chinese activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat.

“NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence,” the press release stated.

“NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars, and fighter aircraft in seamless interoperability to detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions. NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America.”

The incident came on the day President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

It also came after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed their “no limits” partnership at a meeting in Beijing in May.

The two leaders first bolstered ties and declared such a deal in February 2022, days before Russian troops invaded Ukraine, prompting concern from Washington and further straining U.S.-China relations.

Earlier this month — before announcing he would discontinue his campaign for reelection — Biden warned the Chinese communist regime there would be a “price to pay” if it supported Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference at the NATO summit in Washington, Biden said the CCP could risk economic penalties such as higher tariffs and a loss of foreign investment if it supplies Russia with “information and capacity” and works with North Korea and others “to help Russia in armaments.”

NATO allies have also called the communist regime a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war on Ukraine and accused it of materially and politically supporting Russia’s war effort.

China has denied supplying Russia with arms to use in Ukraine.

Frank Fang contributed to this report.