Weekly farmers market to launch in Valencia beginning Sunday 

News release

A new certified farmers market is coming to Valencia on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will feature fresh meats and produce direct from local farms along with local artisan foods. The community is invited to the grand opening on Sunday, with a ribbon cutting planned for 8:30 a.m.



The Valencia Farmers Market is located within the main entry of the Valencia by FivePoint community at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue (27426 Navigation Ave., Valencia).



The new outdoor market will be managed by California Farm Direct Markets, which also operates the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country farmers markets on Saturdays and Wednesdays, respectively. Larry McClements, market manager at California Farm Direct Markets, began selling produce for a farmer at the Newhall Farmers Market on Saturdays and took over operations at Newhall Farmers Market in 2019. He will oversee operations at the Valencia by FivePoint market location as well.



“We are thrilled to launch this new venue and expand local choices for food and freshly harvested produce within Valencia,” McClements said in a news release. “It is an opportunity to celebrate the area’s agricultural history and the important role that local farmers play in meeting a growing demand for fresh and healthy food.”



“The Valencia Farmers Market presents a great opportunity for the community members and visitors to connect and enjoy delicious food, while also supporting the local farming community,” Don Kimball, executive vice president at FivePoint, said in the release.



The new Valencia market is a Certified Farmers Market licensed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and L.A. County Agriculture.