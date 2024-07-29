Why are increasingly more US companies outsourcing IT to MSPs?

Feeling fed up with the cumbersome IT stack and customer support needs is nothing to feel ashamed or terrified of. As a business, looking to outsource or hire for the tasks that experts do better is the shortcut to success. Choosing truly qualified partners who provide cutting-edge technology and highly competent employees is the best thing to do if you want to ensure your business’s longevity and scale.

Suppose you’ve considered this undertaking, then learn you’re not alone. The managed services market has been exploding lately and is expected to value over $24BN this year, fueled by modern businesses that realize the need for adequate and well-done IT infrastructure to ensure customer retention rates and unhindered business scaling. More than 150K MSP companies exist worldwide, with some offering IT support for businesses of all sizes innovatively and ensuring beneficiaries that the unfortunately unpredictable communication emergencies are no longer obstructing their progress.

Nevertheless, MSPs’ offerings and the expectative results can be a maze for many, and for good reason. Great responsiveness and efficiency within an in-house IT support team is not an easy feat and if you were to know the secret to nailing it, you’d probably be running an MSP business yourself. Possibly, you’re not. However, even if you were, know that you can partner up with a big brand or white-label another MSP provider, for the IT problems are endless, and you should focus on client onboarding rather than software installation and such.

What are more and more US businesses outsourcing their IT tasks to MSPs for? Is it time you looked for expert help for the tasks you may not be best suited for?

Tapping into top expertise

Among the main advantages US companies seek when partnering with MSPs is the invaluable expertise they couldn’t access any other way. Leaving the demanding tasks to an expert team doesn’t just give companies more time, money, and space to focus on other business areas. This undertaking ensures businesses meet their needs and solve clients’ problems rapidly and efficiently, whether it’s a hardware solution or virus cleaning they may need.

IT is fairly compared to a complicated puzzle whose pieces rarely fit flawlessly. From crisis recovery to cloud management and form data storage to data breach prevention and network security, the list of events with the potential to make or break a business is boundless.

Improving compliance and security

Your business duty is to guarantee 100% data safety and regulatory compliance in this regard. However, with the rising number of cyberattacks that made over 343K victims in 2023 only, it’s safe to say that aiming for this goal is puerile. What’s best to do, instead, is strive to reduce the opportunities for such damaging crises to happen.

With the rising prevalence of cyber threats, businesses are resorting to MSPs to take advantage of up-to-date tech and solutions. This helps spot and address cyber threats and profit from a range of services, including data encryption, identity management, crisis recovery, and so on.

Use of advanced technology

It can be costly and difficult to employ and reap the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies, such as cloud management, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and others that Cyberduo experts are laser-focused on. Add that setting up and providing this kind of support is not even guaranteed to yield returns, and you’ve found yet another reason why savvy businesses leave these operations to specialists.

Discovering that your MSP uses these technologies can be comforting. They help establishments meet different practical business requirements and optimize business processes. You can obtain the best functionalities on a budget while ensuring top quality. MSPs also assist and guarantee services’ regularity and reliability across different business operations.

Reduced downtime

Downtime translates to loss of capital, bad brand fame, and client dissatisfaction, among others. It’s been found that the average server costs of such failures exceed $301K. Future-oriented businesses cannot allow such things to happen, which is why MSPs see rising demand for their help. Instead of lying and waiting for a crisis to occur, these third-party providers take proactive approaches and measures. These systems continuously learn to keep up with the rising demands of the constantly evolving business and the ever-changing digital realm.

If you’ll work with an MSP or plan to change your currently-hired one, then ensure you find a provider that provides the latest services, like updated service release management, proactive oversight, etc. With an MSP, you’ll benefit from such services around the clock and on weekends, so you can find solace in knowing that help is guaranteed regardless of day or hour.

Focus on signing up and onboarding clients

Business progress naturally results in increased IT requirements. Your organization’s IT staff may cope with the incidents encountered today, but this doesn’t guarantee efficiency and capability in the future. The increased workload resulting from business scaling can overwhelm your team and hinder progress, leaving you no option but to assign extra tasks to workers who aren’t that suitable for the job.

Fortunately, MSPs free up time for businesses so they can concentrate on core objectives. A reliable third-party provider not only saves your employees’ time so they can continue working on what they’ve been hired for but also helps you fill in gaps efficiently.

A suitable partner will be flexible and work with you to determine what types of services you need, what areas could be improved, and so on. If you’ve been deriding consultancy, now is the time to reconsider.

MSPs bring noticeable improvements in the short- and long-run.

If you’ve ever denied the mere thought of outsourcing IT support to a third party out of worry of costs or conviction that the current infrastructure cuts it, it’s about time you reviewed your approach. The expertise, security, skill, and experience recommending MSPs are not to be treated lightly – the main thing you have to do is find a reliable partner. Remember that you shouldn’t be concerned about whether the industry you are active in and the size of your business, among other criteria, are suitable. The right third-party provider takes the difficulties related to IT support off your shoulders and brings about real-life results.