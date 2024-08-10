10 Things To Do In Rexburg, ID 

Rexburg is located in eastern Idaho, nestled in the Upper Snake River Valley. This charming city boasts a population of approximately 40,500 residents and it covers an area of about 10.1 square miles.

The city experiences a semi-arid climate with cold winters and warm summers. In addition, here residents enjoy a relatively low cost of living, with housing costs about 7% below the national average.

Besides, Rexburg is considered a safe place to live, with crime rates significantly lower than the national average. The city’s unique blend of natural beauty, educational opportunities, and community spirit makes it an attractive destination for those seeking a new home or adventure.

Are you considering a move or just planning a visit? There are plenty of things to do in Rexburg, Idaho. Below are popular attraction destinations and what to see and do there.

1. Nature Park

Nature Park is a hidden gem in Rexburg that offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. This 15-acre park is a haven for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

As you stroll along the well-maintained trails, you’ll be surrounded by lush greenery and the soothing sounds of flowing water. The park features a beautiful pond, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful picnic or some quiet reflection.

Want to get your heart pumping? The park has exercise stations scattered throughout, perfect for those looking to combine their love of nature with a good workout. And if you’re visiting with little ones, they’ll be thrilled with the playground area.

2. Eagle Park

Ready for some high-flying fun? Eagle Park is the place to be! This unique recreational area is a paradise for skateboarding and BMX enthusiasts.

The park boasts an impressive array of ramps, rails, and obstacles that cater to riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, you’ll find challenges that match your abilities.

Located in the heart of Rexburg, Eagle Park is easy to find and always buzzing with energy. Who knows? You might even pick up some new tricks from the local talent!

3. Porter Park

Looking for a perfect spot for a family day out? Porter Park has got you covered! The park features a large playground that’s sure to keep the kids entertained for hours. With swings, slides, and climbing structures, there’s no shortage of fun to be had.

Fancy a game of tennis? Porter Park has well-maintained courts available on a first-come, first-served basis. And if you’re visiting during the hot summer months, the splash pad is a refreshing treat for kids and adults alike. Its central location makes it easily accessible from anywhere in Rexburg.

4. Potato Museum

Ever wondered about the history of Idaho’s famous potatoes? The Idaho Potato Museum is the place to satisfy your curiosity!

Located just a short drive from Rexburg in nearby Blackfoot, this quirky museum offers a fascinating look at the humble spud’s impact on Idaho’s culture and economy.

As you explore the exhibits, you’ll learn about potato farming techniques, see vintage farming equipment, and even check out the world’s largest potato chip! It’s a surprisingly engaging experience that’s both educational and entertaining.

Don’t forget to stop by the gift shop for some potato-themed souvenirs. And if all that potato talk has made you hungry, the museum’s cafe serves up delicious potato dishes.

5. Legacy Flight Museum

If you are an aviation enthusiast, this one’s for you! The Legacy Flight Museum offers a thrilling journey through the history of flight.

As you step into the hangar, you’ll be greeted by an impressive collection of restored vintage aircraft. From World War II fighters to more modern jets, each plane has a story to tell.

What makes this museum special is that many of the aircraft are still operational. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a demonstration flight during your visit!

6. Teton Flood Museum

History buffs, are you ready for a powerful experience? The Teton Flood Museum offers a poignant look at one of the most significant events in Rexburg’s history.

The museum chronicles the devastating Teton Dam collapse of 1976, which flooded the entire Rexburg area. Through photographs, artifacts, and personal accounts, you’ll gain a deep understanding of the disaster’s impact on the community.

As you explore the exhibits, you’ll be moved by stories of loss, resilience, and community spirit. It’s a testament to the strength of Rexburg’s residents and their ability to rebuild in the face of adversity.

7. Rexburg Re-escape

Are you up for a mental challenge? Rexburg Re-escape offers an exciting adventure that will put your problem-solving skills to the test!

This popular escape room venue offers a variety of themed rooms, each with its own unique puzzles and challenges. Whether you’re solving a mystery, defusing a bomb, or trying to break out of prison, you’re guaranteed an adrenaline-pumping experience.

It’s a great activity for groups of friends, families, or even team-building events. Working together to solve clues and beat the clock creates lasting memories and plenty of laughs.

8. Bear World

Ready for a wild adventure? Bear World, located just outside Rexburg, offers a unique opportunity to see North American wildlife up close.

As you drive through the park, you’ll encounter a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including black bears, grizzly bears, wolves, and elk.

The park also features a petting zoo where kids can interact with farm animals, and during the summer months, you can watch adorable bear cubs play.

Don’t miss the amusement rides and the informative keeper talks to round out your visit. It’s a fun and educational experience that’s perfect for animal lovers of all ages.

9. Warm River

Looking for a peaceful retreat? Warm River, located about an hour’s drive from Rexburg, is a hidden oasis that’s perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway.

This picturesque area offers a variety of outdoor activities. You can try your hand at fly fishing in crystal-clear waters, go for a refreshing swim, or simply relax by the river and soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

For the more adventurous, there are hiking trails that wind through the surrounding forest, offering stunning views of the river and wildlife.

Camping facilities are available for those who want to extend their stay and truly immerse themselves in nature. There’s nothing quite like falling asleep to the sound of the gently flowing river.

10. Rigby Lake

When the summer heat hits, there’s no better place to be than Rigby Lake. This man-made lake, located just a short drive from Rexburg, is a popular spot for water enthusiasts.

The lake offers a sandy beach perfect for sunbathing or building sandcastles. Take a refreshing dip in the cool waters or try your hand at stand-up paddleboarding – rentals are available on-site.

Fishing enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the lake is stocked with rainbow trout. Why not try to catch your dinner?

Surrounding the lake are picnic areas and walking trails, making it easy to spend a full day enjoying the outdoors. Pack a lunch and make a day of it!

Takeaway

As you can see, Rexburg and its surrounding areas offer a wealth of activities and attractions. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone in this charming Idaho city.

Thinking about making Rexburg your new home? While the prospect is thrilling, the moving process can be daunting. That’s where professional movers come in handy. Shouldering all the logistics yourself might seem like a way to save money, but it often leads to unnecessary stress and potential mishaps. Moving service providers brings expertise, efficiency, and peace of mind to your relocation journey.

Why struggle with heavy furniture, delicate items, and the maze of moving logistics when you can have experts handle it? They’ll ensure your treasured possessions arrive safely, leaving you free to focus on the exciting aspects of your move – like planning your first swim at the warm river or deciding which local restaurant to try first!