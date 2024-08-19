82-year-old Santa Clarita woman reported missing 

An 82-year-old Santa Clarita woman was reported missing after last being seen around noon Sunday in the Sand Canyon area.

Donna Lee Puglisi was last seen in the 15000 block of Condor Ridge Road, east of Sand Canyon Road, around noon on Sunday. She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Puglisi has red hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing white jeans. She is believed to be driving a 2006 Lexus LS430 with her dog.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.