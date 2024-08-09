A Guide to the Best Things to Do in Portland with Kids 

Portland, Oregon, is a vibrant city known for its eclectic culture, lush green spaces, and family-friendly activities.

When planning a trip to Portland with kids, you’ll find a wide array of attractions and experiences that cater to all ages, ensuring an unforgettable adventure for the whole family. From outdoor adventures to educational museums, Portland offers endless opportunities to explore and enjoy.

Outdoor Adventures

Portland, Oregon, is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a diverse array of adventures that cater to all ages and interests. The city’s green spaces are among its most prized assets, with Forest Park standing out as a notable example.

Spanning over 5,200 acres, Forest Park boasts more than 80 miles of trails that meander through lush forest landscapes, providing ample opportunities for hiking, bird watching, and wildlife spotting.

This urban forest is one of the largest in the country and offers a variety of trails that cater to both casual walkers and seasoned hikers, making it an ideal destination for families and nature lovers alike.

Another popular destination for outdoor activities in Portland is the Willamette River, which offers a range of water-based adventures.

Kayaking along the Willamette provides a unique perspective of the city, allowing paddlers to enjoy scenic views of the skyline and encounter local wildlife such as bald eagles and great blue herons.

For those seeking a more thrilling experience, High Rocks Park offers opportunities for cliff jumping and swimming in the natural pools formed by the river’s confluence.

These activities highlight Portland’s vibrant outdoor culture, where residents and visitors alike can engage with nature through both relaxing and adrenaline-pumping adventures.

Educational and Interactive Experiences

Portland, Oregon, offers a wealth of educational and interactive experiences that engage visitors of all ages. One of the standout attractions is Hopscotch, an immersive art experience that opened in 2023. Located in Southeast Portland’s Central Eastside, this 23,000-square-foot gallery features a variety of large-scale installations created by over 40 artists from around the world. Visitors can explore 14 unique exhibitions, including the Quantum Trampoline, where video projections mirror movements, and the Rainbow Cave, made from approximately 86,000 upcycled plastic bags.

This creative space also offers a thoughtfully curated menu by Top Chef alumnus Sara Hauman, blending culinary delights with the artistic ambiance, making it a memorable visit for both children and adults alike.

Another notable educational venue is the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI). This long-standing institution continues to be a favorite among families, offering a range of exhibits that cater to curious minds of all ages.

OMSI’s attractions include interactive science labs, the Kendall Planetarium, and the USS Blueback Submarine, which provides an authentic glimpse into naval history. The museum’s focus on hands-on learning makes it an ideal destination for fostering a love of science and technology in young visitors.

Additionally, OMSI often hosts special events and rotating exhibits, ensuring that there is always something new to discover on every visit.

Cultural and Historical Sites

Portland, Oregon, is rich with cultural and historical sites that offer a glimpse into its storied past and vibrant heritage.

One notable landmark is the Pittock Mansion, perched high in the West Hills. Built in 1914 by Henry Pittock, a prominent newspaper publisher and real estate magnate, the mansion boasts breathtaking views of Portland and Mount Hood.

The French Renaissance-style mansion, spanning 16,000 square feet with 23 rooms, was outfitted with modern amenities of its time, including central heating, a refrigerator room, and an elevator.

Today, it serves as a museum, providing visitors with insights into the luxurious lifestyle of early 20th-century Portland elites and the city’s historical development.

Another significant area is Old Town Chinatown, Portland’s original city core. This district is home to several historical and cultural landmarks, including the Skidmore Fountain, Portland’s oldest public sculpture, installed in 1888.

The neighborhood’s Shanghai Tunnels add a layer of intrigue, with tales of the tunnels’ use for transporting goods and allegedly for “shanghaiing” unwitting sailors into forced labor on ships.

Today, Old Town Chinatown is a vibrant entertainment district featuring the Portland Saturday Market, the Lan Su Chinese Garden, and the Portland Chinatown Museum, celebrating the city’s Chinese heritage.

The area also reflects Portland’s diverse history with its preserved cast-iron buildings from the mid-19th century, offering a tangible connection to the city’s past.

Fun and Play

Portland, Oregon, offers an array of exciting activities for families seeking fun and play. For indoor fun, PlayDate PDX stands out as a favorite, featuring a three-story playground perfect for climbing, sliding, and exploring.

The facility includes a spacious seating area where parents can relax and enjoy snacks while keeping an eye on their kids. Another great option is the Children’s Gym, which provides open gym hours for children 13 and under.

The gym is equipped with beams, bars, rings, springboards, and trampolines, ensuring a fun and safe environment for high-energy play.

For outdoor adventures, the Fields Park in the Pearl District is a notable destination. This urban oasis offers a modern play structure that mimics the Fremont Bridge, large green fields, and a sand area perfect for digging and playing.

Additionally, the Pirate Park in Northwest Portland provides a unique pirate-themed play area with boat-shaped structures, slides, and sand for treasure hunting. Both parks are designed to spark kids’ imaginations and provide ample space for running and playing.

Portland’s various parks and play areas ensure there’s always a fun and engaging activity for families to enjoy.

Seasonal and Special Events

Portland, Oregon, offers a diverse array of seasonal and special events that cater to a wide range of interests throughout the year. One of the city’s most iconic events is the Portland Rose Festival, which spans from late May to mid-June.

This historic celebration, over a century old, features multiple parades, waterfront carnival rides, concerts, dragon boat races, and an impressive fireworks display.

The festival is renowned for its Grand Floral Parade, the second-largest all-floral parade in the United States, drawing visitors from near and far to witness the floral spectacles and enjoy the festive atmosphere along the Willamette River.

Summer in Portland also brings the Festival of Balloons in Tigard, where the sky fills with brightly colored hot-air balloons.

This event, held every June, offers balloon rides, a beer garden, live music, and various family-friendly activities, creating a fair-like atmosphere.

Additionally, the Waterfront Blues Festival in July attracts over 100,000 attendees to downtown’s Waterfront Park for a weekend of blues performances and Fourth of July celebrations.

For those interested in cultural experiences, the Portland Highland Games in July and the India Festival in August showcase traditional music, dance, and cuisine, highlighting the city’s rich cultural diversity.

Free Activities

Portland, Oregon, offers a variety of free activities that cater to both residents and visitors, making it a budget-friendly destination.

One of the highlights is the Portland Parks & Recreation’s Summer Free For All program, which runs from June through August.

This initiative includes over 50 free events such as multicultural festivals, outdoor movies, concerts, and family-friendly activities across various city parks.

The program also features the Free Lunch + Play initiative, providing free meals and recreational activities for children at several locations, ensuring that families can enjoy the summer without financial strain.

Notable events include the East Portland Summer Arts Festival and the Washington Park Summer Festival, offering live performances and cultural activities.

Conclusion

With its diverse range of activities and attractions, Portland is a fantastic destination for families. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors, engaging in educational experiences, or simply enjoying the city’s unique charm, there are endless things to do in Portland with kids.

Plan your trip and discover all the wonderful adventures that await you and your family in this dynamic city.

