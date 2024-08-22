At least 2 hurt in four-vehicle crash in Saugus 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and Fire Department personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Saugus.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Wellston Drive, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

A station official said the circumstances surrounding the crash were still under investigation by deputies who were interviewing witnesses at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Deputies did not have any information regarding the nature of the injuries for those involved, although fire officials confirmed one patient was extricated.

Fire officials said the dispatch time for the call was 3:13 p.m., and personnel were on the scene within seven minutes.

Fire officials reported that two patients ultimately were taken to Henry Mayo.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.