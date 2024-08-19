Blinken warns Israel, Hamas of ‘last opportunity’ to end Gaza War 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday warned that the current push for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage deal is likely the final chance to end the war in Gaza in the near future.

“This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security,” Blinken told reporters in Jerusalem as he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel, Hamas and other parties are expected to hold talks about a possible deal later this week in Egypt. The push was made as fears increased over the Gaza conflict spreading to other Middle Eastern countries following warnings from Iran and the killings of top Hezbollah and Hamas commanders in recent weeks.

“It’s also time to make sure that no one takes any steps that could derail this process,” he said, possibly referring to Iran and groups like Hezbollah. “And so we’re working to make sure that there is no escalation, that there are no provocations, that there are no actions that in any way move us away from getting this deal over the line, or for that matter, escalating the conflict to other places and to greater intensity.”

Late Sunday, Hamas said in a statement that Netanyahu has continued to set obstacles to a deal by demanding new conditions, accusing him of wanting to prolong the war. It said the mediators’ latest offer was a capitulation to Israel.

“The new proposal responds to Netanyahu’s conditions,” Hamas said.

Mediators are to meet again this week in Cairo to try for a cease-fire. Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday after he wraps up his Israel stop, one of many he’s made since the conflict erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, with a series of Hamas terrorist attacks that left 1,200 Israeli civilians dead.

He met one-on-one with Netanyahu for two and a half hours on Monday and was to meet with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant later in the day.

In addition to the killings, Hamas also abducted about 250 civilians. Of those, around 110 are still believed to be in Gaza, held by the terrorist group, officials said. Israeli authorities have said they believe a significant portion are likely dead.

Iranian officials have issued frequent warnings about a reprisal against Israel in the coming days. The country’s top leader, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said in a speech last week that his country would face “divine wrath” if it did nothing against Israel after the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

“Governments that yield to the demands of today’s dominant powers, regardless of the size or strength of the nations they represent, could defy these pressures if they draw on the strength of their people and accurately assess their adversaries’ true, unembellished capabilities,” Khamenei stated, according to Iranian media reports.

On Monday, President Joe Biden, in a statement released by the White House, said that “no one in the region should take actions to undermine this process.”

Bombing in Tel Aviv

Blinken’s trip comes as Hamas and related terror group Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near a Tel Aviv synagogue on Monday.

In a statement, the groups threatened to continue attacking “as long as the occupation’s massacres, displacement of civilians, and the continuation of the assassination policy continues.”

Israeli police and its Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement the blast was a terror attack that involved “a powerful explosive.” Officials said that one person, described as a passerby, was “moderately injured” and was taken for medical treatment.

They did not identify the attacker or give a motive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.