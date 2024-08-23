Burglary, rape suspect to undergo 2nd evaluation 

A Santa Clarita Valley man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and standing over her while she was lying in bed is expected to undergo a second mental health evaluation before his next hearing in September, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

Leonard Floyd Grim III stands charged with assault with intent to rape in commission of a burglary in a complaint filed Feb. 13.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a 911 call around 5:25 a.m. in the 16000 block of Goodvale Street in Sand Canyon.

A woman reported her neighbor woke her up screaming incomprehensibly with his hand over her mouth.

Deputies later identified the 36-year-old Grim as their suspect and booked him at the station around 8:30 a.m. that same morning.

On Tuesday, Judge Maria Cavalluzzi received the court-ordered mental evaluation report of Grim that was given by a county psychiatrist the previous weekend.

The report was not a part of the court record due to patient privacy laws.

In response, the defense called for a second evaluation by a “panel-approved psychiatrist,” pursuant to Section 1368 of the California Penal Code — a claim of mental incompetency to stand trial — which was approved.

According to state law, when an order for a hearing into the present mental competence of the defendant has been issued, all proceedings in the criminal prosecution shall be suspended until that question is resolved.

Grim was ordered to undergo the second evaluation while in custody.

He remains remanded to Sheriff’s Department custody at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown L.A. in lieu of $1 million bail, according to LASD custody records available online.

Cavalluzzi set a competency hearing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4 in the Hollywood Courthouse, which handles mental health issues.