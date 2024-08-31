Blog

Canyon Country man reported missing 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating at-risk missing person Arthur Lee, 71, also known as Messiah Johnson Jr., who was last seen on Friday at 10:06 a.m. on the 16000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. 

Johnson is described as having brown eyes, and is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and is bald with a full beard. According to the LASD Nixle alert, Johnson has several tattoos, including “miscellaneous tattoos on his right arm and a cross with the name ‘Dorothy’ on his left arm.” 

Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a New York hat. 

His family is concerned for his well-being, since he is medication dependent. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail, at 323-890-5500.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

