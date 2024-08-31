Canyon Country man reported missing 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating at-risk missing person Arthur Lee, 71, also known as Messiah Johnson Jr., who was last seen on Friday at 10:06 a.m. on the 16000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Johnson is described as having brown eyes, and is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and is bald with a full beard. According to the LASD Nixle alert, Johnson has several tattoos, including “miscellaneous tattoos on his right arm and a cross with the name ‘Dorothy’ on his left arm.”

Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a New York hat.

His family is concerned for his well-being, since he is medication dependent.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail, at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org