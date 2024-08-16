City gets new housing proposal for Golden Valley corridor  

Another housing project has been proposed for the Sierra Highway-Highway 14 corridor, according to city of Santa Clarita records obtained by The Signal.

The latest development proposal is a bit north of another project that died earlier this year after failing to meet a state-mandated permit deadline.

The plans submitted for a one-stop review call for 91 single-family units and 360 apartment/condo units south of Golden Valley Road and east of Sierra Highway, according to the July 22 submittal.

The 451-unit project also will require a zoning change to allow for denser housing on a little over 53 acres of about 103 acres slated for the project.

The current zoning for the area is five homes per acre under the guidelines for Urban Residential-2, which “provides for residential neighborhoods that typify much of the planning area,” according to the city’s planning website.

The new proposed designation for the area would be UR-4, which allows for 18 dwelling units per acre, and “provides for mixed residential neighborhoods of detached and attached dwellings.”

According to the project proposal, “The proposed subdivision will consist of 115 lots for the development including 91 single-family lots, three apartment/condo lots, three open space lots, five park lots, 11 HOA lots, one club house lot and one private street lot (for the private street within the gated 32 single-family lots).”

The one-stop review also mentioned a preliminary estimate of grading will require approximately 2 million cubic yards of cut and fill that will be balanced on the site. For scale and comparison’s sake, the newest NFL stadium, Allegiant in Las Vegas, reported that 800,000 cubic yards of earth were removed during the excavation of its 62-acre property.

The publicly available portion of the one-stop review did not have details available regarding the facade and design.

City officials previously have described a one-stop review application as “a preliminary design review of a plan concept,” calling it an informational process that does not lead to any approvals.

While the plans call for denser development, it’s far from the most dense planning that area has seen.

In March, the city confirmed plans for a little farther south of that corridor, east of Sierra Highway but closer to Newhall Avenue, had fallen through.

That development would have put a little over 1,000 units on 17.6 acres, taking advantage of recent housing laws that allow developers to far exceed local housing limits in the interest of addressing what has been called a statewide shortage in the supply.