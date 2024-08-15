College Briefs for Aug. 15

Local student named to Ohio University’s dean’s list

Ohio University College of Fine Arts student Joey Negrete, of Valencia, has been named to Ohio’s fall 2023 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 6,000 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the dean’s list.

Ohio University’s Athens Campus offers students a residential learning experience. Additional campuses and centers serve students across the state.

Local student graduates from Emporia

Cayden Dunn, of Santa Clarita, was one of nearly 500 students who graduated from Emporia State University in December 2023.

Dunn graduated with a master of science in health, physical education and coaching.

The university is located in Emporia, Kansas.

Local student named to Stanislaus State’s dean’s list

Trent Huff, of Castaic, was named to the Stanislaus State fall 2023 dean’s list. Huff was among more than 2,000 students named to the fall dean’s list at the university in Turlock.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and register for and earn a minimum of 12 units of credit of graded coursework at the university.

California State University, Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley: a 228-acre campus in Turlock and the Stockton Campus, located in the city’s historic Magnolia District. The University offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master’s degree programs, seven credential programs and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Local student named to Champlain College trustees’ list

Lester Wong, of Valencia, was named to the Champlain College trustees’ list and the president’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

Students on the trustees’ list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters. Students on the president’s list have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

Wong is currently enrolled in the Cybersecurity program.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its campus overlooking Lake Champlain and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates.

4 local students named to Ohio University provost’s list

Following the completion of each semester, Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the president’s, dean’s and provost’s lists.

The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 1,800 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the provost’s list, including four students from the Santa Clarita Valley:

• Bernadeth Bunde, of Canyon Country.

• Elizabeth Romano, of Valencia.

• Natalie Alfonso, of Santa Clarita.

• Viridiana Reyes, of Valencia.

Ohio University is located in Athens, Ohio.

Local student named to dean’s list at Puget Sound

Ayana Peterson Henry, of Canyon Country, made the fall 2023 dean’s list at the University of Puget Sound for achieving at least a 3.7 grade-point average, completing all enrolled courses without withdrawals, and having no incomplete grades.

A nationally ranked residential liberal arts college in Tacoma, Washington, University of Puget Sound enrolls 1,800 undergraduate students from across the country and around the world, as well as 300 graduate students in education, counseling, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and public health.

Canyon Country student inducted into Alabama’s honor society

The University of Alabama honored the achievement of numerous students, faculty and staff during the annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 5, including Sasha Preston, of Canyon Country, who was inducted into the university’s Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.

The Omicron Delta Kappa Society is the national leadership honor society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni that recognizes and encourages superior scholarship, leadership and exemplary character.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university, offering nearly 200 degree programs.