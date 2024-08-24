Blog

Deputies called to report of teen fight at In-N-Out; No arrests made 

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
Deputies responded to a call at In-N-Out at 9:40 p.m. Friday on the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus with reports of a large fight breaking out, but it was quickly dispersed, according to Deputy L. Villalobos of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who declined to give her first name. 

According to Villalobos, it didn’t seem like there was an actual fight, and “when deputies arrived, people were just getting into vehicles.” 

According to radio dispatch traffic, around 300 teenagers were reported to be at the premises. 

No suspects were taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, according to Villalobos. 

