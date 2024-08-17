Deputies investigating possible shots fired near Via Canon

Authorities are investigating reports of a potential gunshot victim near the intersection of Via Canon and Via Estrella on Friday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“There was a call for service that was reported as a gunshot victim,” said Deputy Justin Boosalis. “I don’t think it’s been determined as a gunshot victim, but there is a male adult listed in the call who was down at the location.”

According to Boosalis, deputies first received reports of the incident at 8:20 p.m. and arrived on the scene about two minutes later. The condition of the reported victim is unknown as of the publication of this story.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.